Offshore winds this weekend give us warmer high temperatures. Sunny days and mostly clear at night.

Good Friday evening, Central Coast!

Wind:

Moderate northeasterly winds are expected in mountain areas and below passes/canyons, peaking Saturday morning. Wind advisories may be needed through Sunday, especially in elevated or exposed areas. Right now, all of the wind advisories and high wind warnings are just south of Santa Barbara County in Ventura County and Los Angeles County.

Temperatures:

Expect plenty of sunshine and warming, with highs in the lower to mid-70s along the coast and valleys, above normal, near 80 on Sunday in the warmer spots like San Luis Obispo. Cooler overnight temperatures for wind-sheltered spots Saturday night.

Weekend Outlook:

Sunday will be the warmer day as offshore winds continue, with most highs in the 70s and warmer valleys pushing into the low 80s, well above our normal mid 60s.

Next Week (Mon–Thu):

Offshore winds weaken, leading to a cooling trend. Highs dip slightly on Monday, mostly settling in the low 70s.

Tuesday brings a bit more cooling, but still comfortable, and highs stay just above normal. Tuesday is the day we will start with low clouds and areas of fog, then clearing in the afternoon

Midweek Warm-up:

Wednesday and Thursday, offshore winds return, and a ridge of high pressure builds. Look for a warm-up on Wednesday, well into the 70s, and a bigger boost Thursday, with valley highs reaching the 80s, possibly the warmest day of the week.

Quick Take:

Warm, sunny days ahead, mostly clear at night, breezy in mountain areas, and a quick warm-up after the weekend. Enjoy the mild, classic California weather!

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Jim