Our gorgeous Central Coast continues sizzling! We are running 15–30° above normal, cooler 80s this weekend

Good Thursday evening, Central Coast!

The all-time record high for San Luis Obispo in March was hit again today at 97 degrees. Santa Maria hit a new daily record high of 88, and so did Paso Robles at 93 degrees.

Our gorgeous Central Coast continues sizzling! Temperatures are running 15–30° above normal, but weather lovers, a refreshing change is on the way. A brief, beautiful cooling trend arrives this weekend as high pressure shifts east. Most areas will see a 5–10° drop, and dreamy coastal fog is set to drape the beaches for the next few days. That said, many coastal spots will be in the 70s, and inland areas will be well above normal in the 80s. At least we get a break from the intense 90s.

Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings hold through Friday, with only a slim chance of extending into Saturday for inland spots.

Looking ahead, we heat up again by Monday, settling in at a still-toasty 15–20° above normal, but not as bad as this week's scorcher.

Rain lovers, hang tight, the dry stretch continues through the month's end, though a few models tease some light showers in early April (under 0.10"). Every drop counts on the Central Coast!

Stay cool and stay hydrated in the heat of the day, Central Coast!

-Jim

