Overnight showers likely, Halloween rainfall projections still fluctuating

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

Here is a look at some of the temperatures you can expect on Halloween. Now, on to the big weather story this weekend: Will it rain?

We've already seen a few showers move through parts of the Central Coast on Friday, and additional showers are possible overnight into Saturday morning. However, Saturday's forecast is where things get a little tricky.

Why? Rain chances and projected totals continue to shift as forecast models are updated. Earlier Friday, some models were showing a better chance of measurable rainfall across San Luis Obispo County on Saturday. By Friday evening, those same models had backed off, showing more showers instead.

Rainfall totals continue to fluctuate, and the model pictured below shows the latest projections as of late Friday evening. One thing that has remained consistent is that the bulk of this storm is expected to stay over Southern California.

Here on the Central Coast, both models show the South Coast having the best chance of seeing rain Saturday afternoon, before showers taper off by Sunday morning.

Farther north, communities in San Luis Obispo County could see a few showers, but both models are projecting only around 0.01 inches of rainfall.

The bottom line? It's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy. Even if rainfall amounts end up on the lighter side, it's better to be prepared. For a closer look at timing, check out this graphic from the National Weather Service.

By Sunday evening, dry conditions are expected to return, and they look likely to stick around into next week.

Goodnight!

—Leslie Molina