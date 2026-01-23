Patchy morning fog, then plenty of sun for the weekend with near-normal high temperatures

Good evening, Central Coast!

Just as the KSBY weather team predicted, some of us have experienced a few showers, and the rain has been limited to light amounts and mainly Thursday night into early Friday morning. Below- or near-normal mid-60s high temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend. At upper levels, low pressure continues cutoff from the main flow of the jet stream. The center of this low is currently southwest of the Channel Islands and will move into Baja Mexico on Saturday. A weak ridge of high pressure will keep us dry this weekend with near-normal temperatures.

Clouds clear tonight, then areas of low clouds and fog will be patchy and mainly along the coast. Low temperatures will be mainly in the 40s and highs in the low 60s on Friday. Expect partly to mostly sunny conditions on Friday afternoon.

No significant winds are expected this weekend. Low clouds and fog to start in some areas and then plenty of sunshine for most areas both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sleep well tonight, Central Coast!

-Jim

