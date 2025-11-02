Pleasant weekend, followed by a gradual decrease in our temperatures

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

A high surf advisory continues to be in place for San Luis Obispo and portions of Santa Barbara counties. This advisory is scheduled to expire on Tuesday at 3:00 AM.

This Sunday, we'll start to experience a decrease in our temperatures. Monday's temperatures will be a bit cooler; expect this trend to continue into the workweek.

Tuesday night through Wednesday, the southern end of a low-pressure system will reach California. This cold front will pass through SLO and SBA Counties and leave the area by late Wednesday evening. Rainfall totals at the moment look to be a tenth of an inch, nothing too crazy, but I still wanted to point it out. The northwestern part of the county could experience more rain, an estimated two-tenths of an inch.

On Thursday, we'll see an increase in our temperatures that will continue into the weekend. Next weekend is shaping up to be a pleasant one.

Wednesday will be quite gloomy for most of us in the Central Coast.

Enjoy your evening!

— Leslie Molina