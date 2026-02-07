Plenty of sun this weekend after some am fog, a High Surf Advisory continues at the coast until 9 pm Saturday

Happy Friday evening, Central Coast!

The cooler air has arrived through tonight with a few more clouds with the switch to an onshore flow. A slow-moving low-pressure system will slide by tonight. There have been a few showers and non-severe thunderstorms in the interior mountains, mainly in Santa Barbara and Kern counties.

After this system passes, expect tons of sun this weekend, things warm up and dry out Saturday and Sunday with above-average highs mainly in the 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, we start with a chance in the weather pattern with a moist west to southwest flow and several weak systems. Mainly light rain is in the forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Below are the forecasted high temperatures for Saturday. With lots of sunshine, highs will be above the average mid 60s.

Below is a snapshot of Tuesday afternoon with light rain possible. Light amounts are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Jim