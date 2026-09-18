Quiet and pleasant weather pattern continues into the weekend

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

Here is a preview of the temperatures you can expect on Saturday. It will be warm bit relatively comfortable across the region.

On Sunday, temperatures could take a slight tumble thanks to an upper low that will be moving in. We could also start to see some fog make it way back in into certain regions. These slightly cooler temperatures will continue on Monday.

Tuesday is when things start to change. We will start to warm up again and it seems these temperatures could stick around into next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina