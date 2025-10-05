Quiet Sunday with cooler temps continuing into the first half of the week

Happy Sunday!

Today is a quiet day for the Central Coast weather-wise. As of 3:20 PM, the inland valley is experiencing temperatures that range from the upper 70s to the low 80s. The coastal valley is slightly cooler in the low 70s. These types of temperatures =are expected to continue halfway into the workweek.

Currently. there is a weakened low-pressure system sitting just off the Central Coast. Monday and Tuesday will be a little bit warmer compared to Sunday. Despite this slight warm-up, temperatures in the Central Coast are still cooler-than-normal. This weakened system is expected to move inland on Wednesday, dropping our temperatures at most by one or two degrees.

Taking a look at the seven-day forecast, it does show slightly warmer temperatures on Monday and Tuesday for Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will see some 70s weather for the remainder of the work week. Possibly some 80s for the south coast next Sunday.

Enjoy your Sunday, Central Coast!