Rain continues tonight, with more rain expected Sunday night

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

We're experiencing a lot of rain this weekend, so you're getting two weather articles today! Before I dive in, here are a few links that I find helpful to have on hand through a storm.



The Central Coast experienced rain this morning, but got an 'imperfect break' starting in the afternoon. This break did not last long! A low-pressure system has been rotating over our region and will bring additional rain Saturday night, which will continue into Sunday morning. Our models show that it will be raining when the City to the Sea Half Marathon starts at 6:00 AM.

Luckily, this rain will begin to weaken as we get into the later morning hours, and by noon, we will have another 'imperfect break'. Basically, there will be scattered showers during this time across the region.

We are keeping a close eye on the south coast, which is under an Areal Flood Advisory. This advisory is set to expire Sunday at 3:00 AM.

There are also road closures you should be aware of. Ina tweet, CHP Templeton reported the closure of State Route 1 from Ragged Point north to the long-term closure in Monteret County due to multiple rockslides.

🚨 Road Closure Alert 🚨

SR-1 is closed from Ragged Point north to the long-term closure in Monterey County due to multiple rockslides.



Caltrans will provide updates tomorrow after reevaluating conditions. Please avoid the area.#RoadClosure #MontereyCounty #Safety pic.twitter.com/8D5e8IN4a8 — CHP Templeton (@CHP_Templeton) November 16, 2025

These are some of the temperatures we can expect on the Central Coast this Sunday, a bit on the cooler side.

Again, starting by the early afternoon, our region will get a slight break but continue to see some scattered showers. This pause will not last very long either; a new system will come in and replace the one that has been with us. This will bring more rain to our region starting Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Here is a look at our extended forecast. Expect a rainy Sunday and Monday with a slight break from the rain in the middle of the week.

We could see the return of more rain starting Tuesday of next week. We will keeo you up to keep date with the latest developments weather-wise.

Enjoy your night, Central Coast!