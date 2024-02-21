Rain is clearing, sunshine is finally bound for the Central Coast

Good morning Central Coast!

We are so close to the end of this rainy pattern that has dominated our headlines this week and it is nearly time to enjoy the sunshine!

The rain isn't the only thing worth talking about, this morning a 3.7 magnitude earthquake shook northern SLO County. Here are the full details!

Heavy rain moved through the region overnight with some communities picking up an additional half inch of rain overnight. Most of that falling within one quick storm.

Thankfully other than a few scattered showers that will push through this afternoon sunshine is the story.

The high surf warning for the Central Coast has been downgraded to a surf advisory and a surf advisory is still in place for the Santa Barbara County South Coast. That is in place through 10 p.m.

Daytime highs will be in the lower 60s for most of the area.

A little bit of warming takes place heading into the weekend with daytime highs trying to push back into the middle 60s.

An upper-level low will swing toward the Central Coast on Sunday.

Some showers can be anticipated Sunday and Monday and possibly Tuesday but cumulatively all the rainfall in that. It should result in less than 1/2 inch of rain and some folks could see no rain at all.

The Climate Prediction Center’s 8 to 14 day outlook calls for cooler-than-average temperatures with more opportunities for rainfall heading into early March.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!