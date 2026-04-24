Rainfall totals will be light Saturday- most areas can expect under one-tenth of an inch

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

CENTRAL COAST WEEKEND WEATHER OUTLOOK

A cooling trend takes hold across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties this weekend as a weak storm system moves through the region. This system will bring a chance of rain, though amounts will remain very light.

SATURDAY FORECAST

Expect it to be mostly cloudy with scattered light showers developing across both counties. The timing appears to favor afternoon and early evening hours. However, the westerly wind flow aloft is not ideal for moisture transport into southern Santa Barbara County, so some locations may only see brief sprinkles with no measurable rainfall.

Rainfall totals will be very light - most valley and coastal areas can expect under one-tenth of an inch, while higher elevations in the Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and portions of Los Padres National Forest within both counties may see up to a quarter inch.

Temperatures will drop significantly due to the cloud cover and precipitation. Expect highs in the coastal areas and valleys only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Southwest to west winds will become gusty later in the day, though they'll remain below advisory levels.

SUNDAY OUTLOOK

There's a slight chance - about 20 percent - for some lingering morning showers if the system moves more slowly than forecast models suggest. Otherwise, expect drying conditions through the afternoon with gradual clearing, though some clouds will persist. Temperatures remain cool with highs in the 60s across both counties.

EXTENDED FORECAST

The bottom of a weak trough will influence the region Monday and Tuesday, maintaining near-normal temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Also, I am not expecting any rain chances.

Another weak system may approach Wednesday, with only a very slim chance of light rain. Any precipitation would be minimal - under one-tenth of an inch if it occurs at all.

High pressure builds in Thursday and Friday, bringing highs back into the 70s inland. This is a more typical spring weather pattern for the Central Coast.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim