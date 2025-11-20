Rainy Thursday with dry conditions and warmer temps to follow

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

These are the temperatures we're experiencing this morning across our region. A bit chilly with some rain!

A High Surf Advisory is in effect, extending from Sunday, November 23, to Monday, November 24. During this time period, there is a high risk of drowning; the best advice is to stay out of the water.

Rainy conditions returned to the Central Coast this Thursday. They will be sticking with us only for today in San Luis Obispo County, possibly until Friday for the South Coast.

Rain totals will be under an inch for us in the Central Coast. Luckily, it won't be as much rain as we saw this past weekend.

Dry and slightly warmer conditions will arrive this weekend, thanks to a high-pressure system. By Thursday of next week, most cities in the Central Coast will be experiencing temperatures in the 70s.

This weather should stick with us for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will keep you informed about any weather changes during this time.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

—Leslie Molina

