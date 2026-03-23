Good Monday evening, Central Coast!

Record Heat again on the Central Coast, with more records expected Tuesday.

Offshore winds are bringing record-breaking heat to the Central Coast through Tuesday, then we will see a gradual cooling. Still way above average all week.

Along the South Coast, low clouds and areas of fog have kept Isla Vista and Santa Barbara cool in the 60s.

Santa Maria hit 92°F today, topping the previous daily record of 89°F set in 1926. San Luis Obispo Airport also reached 91°F for a new record, and even Morro Bay climbed to 81°F. Gusty northeast Santa Lucia winds are fueling the warmth, and the sea breeze has been cooling things off this evening.

Tuesday is expected to be another hot day before offshore winds begin to ease on Wednesday. Even so, highs in the mid 80s are likely Wednesday through Friday, meaning Heat Advisories currently set to expire Tuesday evening could be extended.

Above-normal temperatures are expected to linger through the weekend, with a gradual cooling trend heading into next week.

Stay cool and stay hydrated, Central Coast!

-Jim