Saturday & Sunday strong northwesterly winds developing with gusts 30 to 40 mph

Good Wednesday evening, Central Coast!

Wind Pattern: Gusty southwesterly winds will continue each afternoon and early evening across interior sections of both counties, particularly affecting the Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and areas within Los Padres National Forest. While these winds won't reach advisory levels through Thursday, they'll remain noticeable for outdoor activities.

Temperature Trend: A gradual warming pattern begins Thursday and continues through Friday. Coastal areas and valleys west of the mountains will see the most significant warming, with temperatures climbing above normal. Interior mountain areas, including higher elevations in the Los Padres National Forest, will experience their peak warming on Friday before cooling several degrees on Saturday.

Marine Layer and Cloud Coverage

Overnight Pattern: A deep marine inversion around 2,500 feet will support extensive marine layer development each night, potentially reaching well into the coastal valleys of both counties. However, the developing northwest flow may limit the marine layer's inland coverage.

Daytime Conditions: Apart from morning marine layer clouds, expect mostly clear afternoons across both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through the weekend.

Wind Event This Weekend

Saturday into Sunday, we are closely monitoring a developing gusty wind event. As an upper-level weather pattern shifts and northwesterly winds increase, there's a significant chance for advisory-level winds with gusts reaching 40 along the coast and in the coastal valleys and up to 55 mph in the mountains.

Extended Outlook - Monday Through Wednesday

Wind Patterns: After Sunday's strong winds subside, typical moderate onshore flow returns. This means the familiar pattern of gusty southwesterly afternoon winds in interior sections, but nothing approaching advisory levels.

Temperature Forecast: Following Sunday's area-wide cooling, a gradual warming trend resumes Monday and continues through Wednesday.

Daily Pattern: Expect the return of night and morning low clouds and fog west of the mountains each day, clearing to mostly sunny and dry conditions for the remainder of each day.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim