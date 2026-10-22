Scattered showers and downpours tonight, dry and warmer conditions this weekend

Here is your Central Coast weather update for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties from Meteorologist Jim Castillo

Synoptic Setup: A classic cut-off upper-level low-pressure system, detached from the main jet stream, has fully occluded off Point Conception.

Current Radar Focus: The heaviest Thursday evening rain bands are currently pushing through Santa Barbara counties, extending south down toward the Channel Islands. A Flood Watch remains in effect and has been extended until 6:00 PM Thursday for Santa Barbara County, specifically targeting the Santa Ynez Mountains and the South Coast.

This low brought numerous hazardous weather alerts: Flood Advisories, Flood Warnings, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Special Weather Statements, and Special Marine Warnings across the local coastal waters.

San Luis Obispo County Impacts: While no formal Flood Watch is currently in effect for SLO County, any convective showers that form locally are may include a quick downpour.

Friday & Saturday Outlook: The system exits late Thursday, bringing a quick transition to dry and warmer conditions. Light offshore winds will develop, remaining well below official advisory thresholds.

Extended Forecast: Weak, low-grade offshore winds will maintain dry and mild conditions through early next week.

Mid-Week & Beyond: Onshore flow returns by mid-week, bringing temperatures back toward seasonal averages. Long-range forecast models indicate the potential for another wet weather pattern returning around Halloween weekend.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim