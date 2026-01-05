Scattered showers Monday with drier conditions mid-week

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

It has been a rainy weekend for us! Here are what conditions look like, close to 4 PM. The bulk of the rain, which started this afternoon, has now moved from San Luis Obispo County into the South Coast. As a result of this rain, Areal Flood Advisories were issued this morning for both regions. These watches are set to expire today at 6:00 PM.

In addition to the Flood Advisory, a Marine Warning (brown) was issued for the south coast, which ends today at 5:30 PM. There are still other advisories in place that are set to end on Monday. These include a Small Craft Advisory (purple), a Beach Hazards Statement (white), and a High Surf Advisory (bright green).

There are the temperatures you can expect for the start of the work week.

As for rain, it looks like we'll be greeted by some scattered showers on Monday. This will then be followed by drier conditions mid-week but colder overnight temperatures.

Here is your seven-day forecast, which reflects this change.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

-Leslie Molina