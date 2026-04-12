Second round of rain set to happen overnight, with a chance for thunderstorms and possibly hail

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Hope you enjoyed that brief break in rain activity today. Things will start picking up this evening! The second part of the system that brought us some showers earlier this week is expected to arrive overnight. This image shows how this next round of rain will most likely play out.

Here is a different model. I like this one the best! The strongest part of this storm will begin sometime after 8:00 PM and move through our region. With this round, there is a chance of thunderstorms, hail, and a weak but brief tornado. My advice: stay off the roads tonight.

Here is a great graphic from the National Weather Service about the rain timing. It pretty much aligns with what our models are showing us!

Talking about those thunderstorm chances, here is another graphic from the NWS that goes into a little more detail. Thunderstorms could take place in SLO County anytime between 8 PM to 2 AM, and in Santa Barbara County between 11 PM to 4 AM. Expect winds to pick up overnight as well, with the remote risk of a brief or weak tornado.

Hours away from this storm, there is a Winter Weather Advisory and a Small Craft Advisory in place.

Here is a look at some of the rain totals we can expect overnight. After the strongest part of this storm, we could experience some scattered showers Sunday into Monday.

As for temperatures, I leave you with our seven day forecast!

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina