Short-lived warm-up on Monday, cooling trend returns Tuesday

This weekend, the Central Coast experienced a cool-down in temperatures. We also saw the return of our marine layer! A short-lived warm-up is in store for Monday. Here is your full forecast!
Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Our region is continuing to experience a cool-down in temperatures. Here are the temperatures we observed this Sunday at 4:20 PM.

As previously mentioned, this cool-down is not drastic. Santa Ynez seems to be the location that experienced the biggest drop in temperatures, a 7-degree cool down in the last 24 hours.

There are a few advisories in place for the Central Coast. Currently, the areas highlighted in purple are under a High Surf Advisory, which includes Avila and Pismo beaches. There is also a Small Craft advisory for the regions highlighted in the lighter purple, which ends Monday at 3:00 AM.

This Monday, we'll experience a minor increase in our temperatures. For example, Santa Barbara's Sunday high temperature was 65 degrees, and on Monday it will be 68 degrees. This warm-up will be short-lived.

Here is what you can expect for the remainder of the week. Starting Tuesday, we'll be making a return to the cooling-down trend.

There is a minor chance of some light rain on Wednesday through Thursday, mainly south of Point of Conception.

Enjoy your evening!

—Leslie Molina

