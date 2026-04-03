Significant warming through the weekend, with gusty offshore winds persisting in some areas

Good Friday evening, Central Coast!

This is the weather forecast for the Central Coast of California (San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties).

Current Weather Pattern (Through Sunday)



Significant warming continuing through the weekend

Gusty offshore winds persist in some areas



Saturday's Forecast



Winds: Still gusty at times

Temperatures: Notable jump with highs reaching:

Mid 80s in warmer inland valleys Upper 70s to low 80s along the coast in warmer spots Wind advisories are not expected



Early Next Week (Monday)



Cooling trend begins, but temperatures remain a few degrees above normal

Light onshore flow returns

Likely return of low clouds and fog to coastal areas



Mid-Week Outlook (Tuesday-Friday)



Rain chances are developing late Wednesday night into Thursday

Current models suggest light rainfall amounts, which can always change

Temperatures are trending back near normal by mid-week



This represents a typical Central Coast weather pattern with offshore warming followed by marine layer return and potential rain later next week. The warming will be most pronounced in the inland valleys of both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, while coastal areas will see more moderate temperature increases.

LOW / HIGH Normals for the beginning of April

San Luis Obispo norms are 45/68

Santa Barbara norms are 47/67

Paso Robles norms are 40/71

Santa Maria norms are 45/68

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Jim