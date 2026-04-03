Significant warming through the weekend, with gusty offshore winds persisting in some areas

Good Friday evening, Central Coast!
This is the weather forecast for the Central Coast of California (San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties).
Current Weather Pattern (Through Sunday)
- Significant warming continuing through the weekend
- Gusty offshore winds persist in some areas
Saturday's Forecast
- Winds: Still gusty at times
- Temperatures: Notable jump with highs reaching:
- Mid 80s in warmer inland valleys
- Upper 70s to low 80s along the coast in warmer spots
- Wind advisories are not expected
Early Next Week (Monday)
- Cooling trend begins, but temperatures remain a few degrees above normal
- Light onshore flow returns
- Likely return of low clouds and fog to coastal areas
Mid-Week Outlook (Tuesday-Friday)
- Rain chances are developing late Wednesday night into Thursday
- Current models suggest light rainfall amounts, which can always change
- Temperatures are trending back near normal by mid-week
This represents a typical Central Coast weather pattern with offshore warming followed by marine layer return and potential rain later next week. The warming will be most pronounced in the inland valleys of both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, while coastal areas will see more moderate temperature increases.
LOW / HIGH Normals for the beginning of April
San Luis Obispo norms are 45/68
Santa Barbara norms are 47/67
Paso Robles norms are 40/71
Santa Maria norms are 45/68
Have a great weekend, Central Coast!
-Jim