Skies clear and temps warm as we head into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off our Friday some clouds are in place but they won't last long. Sunshine is the story through the day with temps climbing across the region. Here is a look at the temps you can expect across the region today!

For those headed to the beaches today and into the weekend waves will stay very small with minimal tidal concern. Here is a look at the tides for today across the region.

Into the weekend temps will continue to climb as offshore winds establish themselves. This will limit cloud cover and marine influence and allow temps to climb towards normal for this time of the year. Sunday onshore breezes kick in and temps will tumble a few degrees.

Here is a look at the events going on across the Central Coast this weekend.

The warm up will not last too long with onshore winds returning by Sunday. That will once again drop temps and add cloud cover Sunday and Monday.

Monday will mark the coolest day of the forecast with all communities seeing at least a slight cooldown. That will just be a dip in the forecast with sunny skies and temps right around normal for this time of the year for the majority of next week. Here is what all of that looks like on your 7 day forecast.

One final note before I sign off for the week. Here is a look at the local lake levels on the Central Coast! The red number is the week over week change.

Have a wonderful day and a great weekend ahead, Central Coast!

-Vivian