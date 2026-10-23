Skies start to clear after a soggy week

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Friday!

What a week! From extreme heat to torrential rain, it was a wild one. Storm report totals can be found here!

We still have a few small lingering showers across the region. These are small and mainly limited to far southwestern Santa Barbara County.

Click here for your interactive radar!

Through the day, the story will mostly be the clearing skies. There is a small chance of a quick shower through the San Luis Obispo area around 6 p.m., but that is limited, at best!

Temperatures will take a while to recover, and today they will stay right around 70 degrees. Here is a look at the highs across the region.

Into the weekend, skies will clear up, and we will see abundant sunshine and temps that will be very comfortable. It will be great weather for all the events going on this weekend. Click here for a look at the six things going on this weekend across the Central Coast!

Next week will start off with temperatures right around 80 and then will fall a few degrees each day into the weekend. Halloween looks to be mild, although a little chilly for trick-or-treaters.

Our next rain chance is a bit farther afield. Early November (around Election Day) may be a little rainy, but it is too far out for details.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian