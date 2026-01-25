Slow warming trend to kick off Sunday

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

We had a pretty foggy morning, with some low-lying clouds. These conditions mostly cleared out by Saturday afternoon. Overall, we can expect another day full of 60s for the Central Coast this Sunday. There are no advisories in place for our region.

On Sunday, we'll kick off a slow warming trend. This could bring us high temperatures Monday and Tuesday, 4 to 8 degrees above the normal for this time of year. We are monitoring a low-pressure system bringing moisture to the Pacific Northwest. There is a very small chance the tail end of this storm could bring us some light rain to the Central Coast late Wednesday into early Thursday. We'll let you know if the likelihood of this increases.

Overall, you can expect the weather for next week to be dry with temperatures in the 60s. We kick off another warming trend next weekend. temperatures look like they will be in the high 60s.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina