Some heat this week, then cooler next week with some rain chances

Good Tuesday evening, Central Coast!

Along the coastline north of Point Conception (San Luis Obispo County coast), a cooling trend is already underway. There's even a likely chance of patchy dense fog on Wednesday, mainly south of Morro Bay.

By Thursday, light offshore winds return, bringing 80s back to most coastal areas.

South of Point Conception along the south coast in Santa Barbara County has been holding onto a stubborn marine layer, keeping things cooler near the water, but that changes Thursday into Friday, when offshore flow kicks back in, and 80s return to some of the beaches too.

This Weekend

Warm and pleasant! Expect 70s and 80s across most of the region, with light offshore breezes and plenty of sunshine.

Early Next Week

A cooling trend arrives Monday, with a chance of rain as early as late Monday into Tuesday, and also on Wednesday. This could shape up to be a pretty decent spring storm system, with current projections showing rain along the Central Coast. We'll keep you updated as it gets closer!

Below is a snapshot of early Tuesday morning with some rain chances ramping up around the Central Coast!

Have a good rest tonight, Central Coast!

-Jim

