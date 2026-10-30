Some showers Friday before a soggy Halloween, here are the details

Good morning, Central Coast, and happy Friday!

We have tides, temperatures, and significant rain on Halloween. Here is all the information you need to know.

Starting off with our coasts.

Over the past few days, high tides have been an ongoing concern as the combination of Lunar forces meets higher sea surface heights thanks to a Kelvin Wave (associated with El Niño). Thursday that lead to tides upwards of 7.6 ft at Port San Luis and similar high tides along the south coast.

Thankfully, as we move farther away from the Hunter's Moon (Monday's full moon) tides will fall slightly. The Coastal Flood Advisory is in place for today's high tide (12:30 to 1 p.m., depending on location) and will expire at 2 p.m.

Today will be a bit cooler with abundant cloud cover, and some small areas of drizzle for the day. This will be localized and not too noticeable, but it's still a good day to keep an eye on the skies. Here is a look at the temps we can expect today.

Now diving into the tricky Halloween forecast. To be fully honest, it is a little spooky for those planning their Halloween costumes.

Here is a link to the interactive radar.

The rain has already started for some. Showers early Friday morning brought 0.1" of rain to the Santa Barbara Mesa.

Small scattered showers will be the story for all of Friday into Saturday; these will be scattered and more off than on, but still noticeable.

By noon Saturday, more widespread rain will move in. This will be light to moderate for the early afternoon.

Into the evening, the rain will focus into the south coast with heavier bands expected through the evening. Here is what we expect around 5 p.m.

Into the overnight hours, rain will taper off, and by Sunday morning only limited accumulations will be left.

Here is all of that on a timeline from the National Weather Service LA/Oxnard office.

Accumulation-wise, up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected for the south coast. A quarter of an inch is expected for most communities, with just hundredths for our most northern communities.

All said and done it looks like umbrellas may be needed for the trick-or-treaters!

Here is a look at the events going on this weekend on the Central Coast!

Election day looks to be mild with high in the low 70s and abundant sunshine!

Into the second half of next week, a chance for rain will move in and bring us into a more active pattern for November.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian