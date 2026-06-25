Staying cool, low clouds and patchy fog develop each evening along the coast and push inland

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

Here's your Central Coast weather forecast for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties:

Tonight Through Weekend: Marine layer clouds and patchy fog will develop each evening along the coast and push inland into the coastal valleys, including areas around San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Lompoc. This marine layer will be most prominent from late evening through mid-morning hours. We may see areas of drizzle and mist Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Temperature Trend: A notable cooling pattern started today and continues through the weekend. Coastal areas will see daytime highs remaining in the 60s. Inland valleys including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and the Santa Ynez Valley will experience temperatures dropping several degrees each day through Sunday before a gradual warm-up returns early next week.

Mountain Areas: The Santa Lucia Mountains and Santa Ynez Mountains, along with portions of Los Padres National Forest in both counties, will see increased cloud cover limiting daytime warming. Higher elevations may experience periods of low clouds and fog, particularly during morning hours.

Wind Conditions: Light winds today will gradually shift more northerly beginning tomorrow evening. Saturday will be the breeziest day of this weather pattern as the pressure gradient tightens. Notably, offshore winds will strengthen across southern Santa Barbara County Friday and Saturday evenings, reaching 35 to 45 mph in wind-prone areas.

Extended Outlook: The Pacific Northwest low-pressure system driving this pattern will continue moving northward into Canada. Another system will develop over Washington early next week, maintaining the onshore flow pattern. This means continued marine layer development each evening and morning along the coast and valleys, with temperatures stabilizing near seasonal averages by mid to late next week.

Bottom Line: Expect a classic late June marine layer pattern with cooler-than-normal temperatures through the weekend, followed by a return to more typical conditions next week.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim