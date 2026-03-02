Steady cool down continues Monday, with windy conditions lasting through Tuesday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

We started the day with some foggy conditions. Overall, temperatures were pleasant and mild. Monday, we'll continue to experience a drop in temperatures and windy conditions. Several advisories have been issued: wind, gale, and small craft. The winds will be strongest in the south coast and its interior valleys.

Temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s and 70s range. In addition, we could see an increase in cloud coverage.

Well, most likely experience another uptick in windy conditions on Thursday. On these days, it looks like it will be all across the Central Coast.

By next weekend, it looks like we'll once again be trending warmer.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina