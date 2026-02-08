Sunny Super Bowl Sunday, cool down with a chance of showers next week

Happy Super Bowl Eve, Central Coast!

This Saturday has been sunny and pleasant! Sunday will be more of the same; these are the temperatures you can expect for the big game and halftime show.

Currently, there are two advisories in place: a High Surf and Small Craft. On Monday, a low-pressure system will advance towards our region. We won't really feel the changes this system is bringing until Tuesday, when we'll cool down slightly and can experience some showers.

Here is what our radar shows regarding those showers. Most of this activity will likely take place on Tuesday afternoon through the overnight hours.

Those cooler temperatures will be sticking with us for the rest of the week. It looks like next weekend will be considerably cooler compared to this one.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina