Temperatures continue to trend upwards on Sunday, interior valleys expecting some 90s on Mother's Day

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Temperatures will continue to grow warmer this weekend, especially in the interior valleys. These are the temperatures you can expect on Sunday. If you have any plans outdoors for Mother's Day, make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Temperatures will peak sometime on Monday. Once again, interior valleys will be much hotter compared to coastal communities. By Tuesday, we'll begin to cool down slightly. Paso Robles will go from highs in the 90s to the 80s.

Communities like Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will begin their day with some foggy conditions, eventually making way for mostly clear skies for the next three days.

Overall, enjoy the beach weather this weekend!

— Leslie Molina