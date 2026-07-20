Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Temperatures remain well above normal into early next week in many areas

Heat advisories issued starting Wednesday in most of Santa Barbara County, gusty Sundowner winds expected Wednesday evening in southern Santa Barbara County
JulieMondayGold.jpg
Julie Davison
San Luis Obispo
JulieMondayGold.jpg
Posted

Good Monday evening, Central Coast!

Key Headlines

• Heat building through the week, peaking Thursday • Temperatures remaining well above normal into early next week
• Heat advisories issued starting Wednesday in most of Santa Barbara County • Overnight lows staying unusually warm in those areas, increasing heat stress • Gusty Sundowner winds expected Wednesday evening in southern Santa Barbara County

Temperature Outlook

• Tuesday: Little change from current conditions, highs above normal • Wednesday: temperatures climbing significantly
• Thursday: Peak heat expected across both counties • Through Next Week: Well above normal temperatures continuing

Coastal Influence

• Ocean temperatures running 5-10 degrees above normal off Southern California• Santa Monica Bay: Lower 70s • Ventura to Monterey: some areas in the 60s • Warm ocean keeping overnight lows elevated • Higher humidity levels adding to heat stress calculations

Geographic Specifics

• Santa Lucia Mountains: Above-normal temperatures, gusty winds possible • Santa Ynez Mountains: Hottest conditions Thursday, Sundowner wind impacts Wednesday evening • Los Padres National Forest (SLO/SB Counties): Extreme fire weather concerns, avoid outdoor activities midday in the hot afternoons

Overnight Temperatures

• San Luis Obispo County: Mid to upper 50s • Santa Barbara County: 60s

Wind Concerns

• Sundowner winds developing Wednesday evening • Strongest impacts across southern Santa Barbara County • Hot, dry air pushed toward coastal areas Wednesday and Thursday

Health & Safety Recommendations

• Limit outdoor activities to early morning and evening hours • Moderate to major heat risk levels expected • Stay hydrated and seek air conditioning during peak heat • Check on vulnerable community members

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg