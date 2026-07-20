Temperatures remain well above normal into early next week in many areas

Good Monday evening, Central Coast!

Key Headlines

• Heat building through the week, peaking Thursday • Temperatures remaining well above normal into early next week

• Heat advisories issued starting Wednesday in most of Santa Barbara County • Overnight lows staying unusually warm in those areas, increasing heat stress • Gusty Sundowner winds expected Wednesday evening in southern Santa Barbara County

Temperature Outlook

• Tuesday: Little change from current conditions, highs above normal • Wednesday: temperatures climbing significantly

• Thursday: Peak heat expected across both counties • Through Next Week: Well above normal temperatures continuing

Coastal Influence

• Ocean temperatures running 5-10 degrees above normal off Southern California• Santa Monica Bay: Lower 70s • Ventura to Monterey: some areas in the 60s • Warm ocean keeping overnight lows elevated • Higher humidity levels adding to heat stress calculations

Geographic Specifics

• Santa Lucia Mountains: Above-normal temperatures, gusty winds possible • Santa Ynez Mountains: Hottest conditions Thursday, Sundowner wind impacts Wednesday evening • Los Padres National Forest (SLO/SB Counties): Extreme fire weather concerns, avoid outdoor activities midday in the hot afternoons

Overnight Temperatures

• San Luis Obispo County: Mid to upper 50s • Santa Barbara County: 60s

Wind Concerns

• Sundowner winds developing Wednesday evening • Strongest impacts across southern Santa Barbara County • Hot, dry air pushed toward coastal areas Wednesday and Thursday

Health & Safety Recommendations

• Limit outdoor activities to early morning and evening hours • Moderate to major heat risk levels expected • Stay hydrated and seek air conditioning during peak heat • Check on vulnerable community members

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim