Temperatures remain well above normal into early next week in many areas

Good Monday evening, Central Coast!
Key Headlines
• Heat building through the week, peaking Thursday • Temperatures remaining well above normal into early next week
• Heat advisories issued starting Wednesday in most of Santa Barbara County • Overnight lows staying unusually warm in those areas, increasing heat stress • Gusty Sundowner winds expected Wednesday evening in southern Santa Barbara County
Temperature Outlook
• Tuesday: Little change from current conditions, highs above normal • Wednesday: temperatures climbing significantly
• Thursday: Peak heat expected across both counties • Through Next Week: Well above normal temperatures continuing
Coastal Influence
• Ocean temperatures running 5-10 degrees above normal off Southern California• Santa Monica Bay: Lower 70s • Ventura to Monterey: some areas in the 60s • Warm ocean keeping overnight lows elevated • Higher humidity levels adding to heat stress calculations
Geographic Specifics
• Santa Lucia Mountains: Above-normal temperatures, gusty winds possible • Santa Ynez Mountains: Hottest conditions Thursday, Sundowner wind impacts Wednesday evening • Los Padres National Forest (SLO/SB Counties): Extreme fire weather concerns, avoid outdoor activities midday in the hot afternoons
Overnight Temperatures
• San Luis Obispo County: Mid to upper 50s • Santa Barbara County: 60s
Wind Concerns
• Sundowner winds developing Wednesday evening • Strongest impacts across southern Santa Barbara County • Hot, dry air pushed toward coastal areas Wednesday and Thursday
Health & Safety Recommendations
• Limit outdoor activities to early morning and evening hours • Moderate to major heat risk levels expected • Stay hydrated and seek air conditioning during peak heat • Check on vulnerable community members
Have a great night, Central Coast!
-Jim