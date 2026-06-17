Temperatures stay cool through the weekend - 60s at the beaches, 70s inland, with low clouds & patchy drizzle

Good Wednesday evening, Central Coast!

The Central Coast remains under the influence of a weakening ridge positioned to our north and west. This ridge will continue to break down through Friday, transitioning to zonal west-to-east flow over the weekend.

Marine layer depths this morning measured around 2000 to 2500 feet across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. We expect this marine layer to deepen through Thursday night into Friday morning as onshore flow strengthens upper level heights decrease. This will bring more extensive low cloud coverage inland through the Salinas Valley, Santa Maria Valley, and into portions of the Santa Ynez Valley.

Patchy drizzle will be possible Thursday and Friday mornings, particularly along the immediate coastline from Morro Bay through Santa Barbara, and in the foothills of the Santa Lucia Mountains and Santa Ynez Mountains, where orographic lifting enhances moisture. The Los Padres National Forest areas above 2000 feet should remain mostly dry.

Temperatures will continue their cooling trend into Friday, running 3 to 8 degrees below seasonal averages through the weekend. Coastal areas from Pismo Beach to Carpinteria will see highs in the 60s, while inland valleys, including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Shandon, will experience highs in the 70s through Saturday.

Gusty northwest winds will develop each afternoon through Friday.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK (SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY)

A significant pattern change begins Sunday as an anomalous ridge builds across Southern California. This ridge will strengthen through midweek.

The marine layer will compress and retreat closer to the immediate coastline as offshore flow develops. Inland areas will warm substantially with temperatures climbing 10 to 15 degrees above Friday's readings. Paso Robles and the Santa Ynez Valley will likely reach the 90s next week, while coastal areas warm into the 70s.

This warming trend marks a return to above-normal temperatures, with potential heat impacts for sensitive populations in inland valleys by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Beach hazard statement continues until 3 am Thursday along the south coast, where the rip current risk remains high.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim