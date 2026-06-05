Temperatures will continue to be slightly above normal inland & near normal along the coast through Friday

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

Here is a look at tomorrow's temperatures, just a smidge "cooler" compared to Thursday. Interior valleys will continue to trend much hotter, while coastal communities will experience near-normal temperatures.

An upper low is moving into the Pacific Northwest, which means temperatures in our region will continue to drop slightly this weekend. This system will then be followed by another low-pressure system that will help maintain these "cooler" temperatures next week, including for the interior valleys.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina