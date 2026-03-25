Temperatures will remain above normal across inland valleys through the weekend, cooler with rain by Tuesday

Good Wednesday evening, Central Coast!

Here's the Central Coast Forecast for Santa Barbara & San Luis Obispo Counties:

Temperatures will remain above normal across inland valleys through the weekend, while the marine layer keeps coastal areas mainly south of Point Conception on the cooler side through Thursday. Expect conditions similar to recent days, coastal fog in the mornings with some 80s inland, before light offshore flow returns for the weekend. Increasing northerly winds across the mountains, particularly in Santa Barbara County, will drive a warming trend from Friday into Saturday. Saturday will be the warmest day, with a chance of broken temperature records.

Sunday stays warm, though coastal areas may see an earlier sea breeze. A cooling trend begins in earnest on Monday and continues through next week. Rain is becoming more likely Tuesday and Wednesday, with the best timing window Tuesday, though it could arrive as early as late Monday night. Current estimates suggest most areas would see nearly a half-inch of rainfall in spots.

Below: Rain chances are looking more likely by Tuesday.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim