Temperatures will remain slightly below normal through the weekend

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

Here is a look at the temperatures you can expect on Saturday. It looks like we'll continue to cool down after a series of hot days in our region. Coastal and valley communities will start their mornings with low clouds and fog at least through mid-morning, eventually clearing by the afternoon. We could also see the return of Sundowner winds in southwest Santa Barbara County Sunday night.

This slight cooling will be followed by a warming trend, which is set to begin sometime next week but will mostly be felt in the interior valleys.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina