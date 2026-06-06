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Temperatures will remain slightly below normal through the weekend

Mornings will start with some cloud cover, and by the afternoon, some sunshine will break through. Here is your full forecast!
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Happy Friday, Central Coast!

Here is a look at the temperatures you can expect on Saturday. It looks like we'll continue to cool down after a series of hot days in our region. Coastal and valley communities will start their mornings with low clouds and fog at least through mid-morning, eventually clearing by the afternoon. We could also see the return of Sundowner winds in southwest Santa Barbara County Sunday night.

This slight cooling will be followed by a warming trend, which is set to begin sometime next week but will mostly be felt in the interior valleys.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina

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