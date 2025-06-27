Temps will fall to near normal Friday and into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, another great weather day is on the way!

Cloud cover is the story for most coastal valleys and beach communities today. Thankfully it is mostly sitting above the surface so dense fog is not a big concern.

Thankfully, the marine clouds are only supported by light onshore winds. As we move into the mid-morning hours, the winds will shift to light offshore flow and banish that marine layer to the far western beaches and offshore spots.

Once that clears, sunshine is the story with temps just below normal for this time of the year for coastal valleys and beaches. Interiors will also be right around normal for this time of the year. That marks a five-degree decrease in afternoon temps.

Here is a look at the high temps expected for Friday afternoon.

Once we get into the weekend, temps will even out and stay very consistent into the extended forecast! That looks to include great weather and comfortable conditions for the Fourth of July!

Have a great day and wonderful weekend, Central Coast!