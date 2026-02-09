Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Central Coast has a Small Craft Advisory until 6 pm Monday

Dry tonight as clouds increase, dry and warm on Monday, with clouds further increasing, rain likely later Tuesday and cooler
Sunny Super Bowl Sunday, cool down with a chance of showers next week
Good Sunday evening, Central Coast!

A Small Craft Advisory continues for the Central Coast until 6 pm Monday, and rain arrives later Tuesday.

Below is a snapshot later in the day on Tuesday when light to moderate showers begin moving onto the Central Coast.

Above-normal temperatures continue into Monday around the Central Coast, and clouds increase, but we remain dry. A weak storm system crosses the region Tuesday and Wednesday, with light to moderate showers expected across the entire area.

Temperatures really cool off with highs a tad below normal in the low 60s by Tuesday.

Looking ahead, we have more rain chances late into next weekend, especially Sunday.

Have a great night, Central Coast

-Jim

