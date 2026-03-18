The Central Coast Heat Wave continues, with a slightly cooler weekend, still very warm for March

Good evening, Central Coast!

Below: More records were shattered today. Red numbers are the new daily records, and Paso Robles hit the new all-time record high for March and broke yesterday's all-time record.

The Central Coast Heat Wave continues for all of San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara Counties

Dangerously hot weather continues through Friday, especially inland. Coastal temps peaked Tuesday, but valleys and interiors stay hottest until Friday. All areas remain well above normal highs that are usually in the 60s for March.

Dense coastal fog may form as early as Thursday night, most likely Friday or Saturday morning.

Relief from the 90s arrives by the weekend: Temperatures drop 5-10 degrees Saturday as cooler air moves in. Still much warmer than usual, but not as extreme.

Heat advisories & warnings remain in effect through Friday at 8 pm; some inland areas may extend into Saturday.

Early next week: Temperatures slowly rise again, but not as hot as this week—still 15-20° above normal

Rain outlook: No significant rain expected until possibly March 29-30, and even then, just light showers.

Stay cool: Limit outdoor activities, hydrate, and always check on your friends, neighbors, family, and pets.

Stay cool and stay hydrated, Central Coast!

-Jim

