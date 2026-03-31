The Central Coast will see cool and cloudy conditions tonight, with periods of light rain still possible

Good Tuesday evening, Central Coast!

Central Coast Weather: Still some light shower chances tonight, sunny and warm weekend ahead

Tonight through Wednesday: The Central Coast will see cool and cloudy conditions continuing through tonight, with periods of light rain moving through the area. Don't expect much accumulation, as most areas will see less than a tenth of an inch. Any moderate or heavier showers will be brief and isolated.

Wednesday brings improvement as skies begin to clear, though you might catch a stray shower. Expect mostly sunny skies by afternoon with temperatures starting to warm up slightly.

Thursday looks even better with mostly sunny skies across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. There's a small chance for an isolated mountain shower, but temperatures will remain pleasant and similar to Wednesday.

Weekend Outlook - Big Changes Coming: Here's where things get interesting! Friday and Saturday will bring gusty north to northeast winds to the Central Coast, with the potential for a moderate offshore wind event. These winds could reach advisory levels in wind-prone areas.

Much warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies this weekend.

Looking Ahead: Early next week, onshore flow returns, bringing a 3-6 degree cooldown, though temperatures will remain above normal. No significant rain is expected in the extended forecast.

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Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

