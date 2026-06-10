The heat advisory ends at 7 pm this evening, and cooling is expected over the next several days

Good Wednesday evening, Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST WEATHER UPDATE for San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara Counties:

IMMEDIATE OUTLOOK - THURSDAY: A substantial cooling trend arrives Thursday across our Central Coast counties. After our heat advisory on Wednesday, relief is on the way. Strengthening onshore flow will push temperatures back down to seasonal averages, marking a sharp contrast to the recent heat wave.

Marine layer stratus and fog will make their return to beaches in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties on Thursday morning. Coastal communities from Morro Bay south through Pismo Beach, and extending into Santa Barbara County beaches including Surf, Lompoc, and Guadalupe, can expect the familiar gray layer to roll in during overnight hours.

EXTENDED FORECAST - FRIDAY THROUGH WEEKEND: The cooling trend intensifies Friday as the marine layer influence expands inland. Fog and low clouds will penetrate more deeply into coastal valleys, affecting areas such as the Santa Ynez Valley, Los Alamos, and portions of the Santa Maria Valley.

MOUNTAIN AREAS: The Santa Lucia Mountains in southern Monterey and northern San Luis Obispo County will see temperatures drop from recent 90s back into the comfortable 70s and low 80s. Similarly, the Santa Ynez Mountains separating the Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara valleys will experience this cooling, though areas above the marine layer may remain warmer.

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST: Within our two-county viewing area, the Los Padres National Forest will see varied conditions. Lower elevation areas near the coast will benefit from the marine cooling, while higher interior sections may maintain warmer temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s due to continued high pressure aloft.

LOOKING AHEAD: This weather pattern appears stable through early next week. Expect consistent morning marine layer development each day, clearing to afternoon sunshine along the coast. Interior valleys will remain warm but not as extreme as recent days. The classic June Gloom pattern is firmly established, bringing that familiar coastal rhythm of gray mornings and sunny afternoons.

Temperatures will range from the comfortable 60s and 70s near the coast to the 80s and low 90s in interior areas like Paso Robles, Santa Ynez, and the Cuyama Valley.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim