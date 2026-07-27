The Heat Advisory for inland areas ends at 8 pm this evening, with more heat building by the end of the week

Good Monday evening, Central Coast!

Today marks the final day of the current heat advisory for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. A slight cooling trend is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as upper-level heights fall slightly. However, above-normal sea surface temperatures will maintain elevated humidity levels, particularly along the Santa Barbara County coast.

Heat Threat Returns Friday

Widespread heat risk looks to return Friday and continue through the weekend. The upper-level high pressure system currently centered over the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles will migrate westward beginning Thursday, initiating significant warming across both counties.

Near record high temperatures are possible Friday into the weekend.

Expected Temperature Ranges:

Interior valleys: up to 105 degrees

Coastal Valleys: above average high temperatures

Beaches may hit the upper 70s into the 80s

Overnight lows: warmer than average

The combination of extreme daytime heat and warm overnight temperatures may create prolonged exposure risks and limit the ability for homes without air conditioning to cool adequately.

Mountain and Forest Areas

The Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and portions of Los Padres National Forest within San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties will experience similar extreme heat conditions. Higher elevation areas may see slightly cooler temperatures but will still face significant heat stress.

Fire Weather Concerns: Hot and unstable atmospheric conditions combined with gusty winds, particularly in southwest Santa Barbara County, will create increased risk for large and dangerous fires through the weekend.

Additional Hazards

Marine Conditions: A large south swell from Major Hurricane Genevieve continues to generate dangerous surf and high rip current risk along area beaches.

Forecast Pattern

The upper-level pattern shows little change over the next 72 hours, with a powerful upper high maintaining control. Surface flow will feature moderate to strong onshore flow during late afternoon hours. Morning low cloud patterns will remain consistent, though marine layer coverage may diminish during the peak heat period.

Below: The Heat Advisory for the inland valleys ends at 8 pm this evening.

Below: The Heat Dome has been centered over the Texas Panhandle. We are on the back edge of the upper high, so the heat has been confined to the inland valleys.

Have a nice night, Central Coast!

-Jim

