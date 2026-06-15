The major cooling trend starts Thursday and continues into our weekend. Temperatures drop below normal.

Good Monday evening, Central Coast!

Here's the weather forecast for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties

We're tracking typical seasonal June weather patterns that will continue across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, but significant changes are on the horizon as we head into the weekend and beyond.

Current Setup Through Tuesday: Our region sits between two competing high-pressure systems - one positioned over northern Mexico to our southeast, and another offshore near Oregon and Northern California. This setup has allowed our marine layer to deepen over the past 24 hours while atmospheric heights have risen slightly, setting us up for temperatures running above normal through Tuesday.

Coastal communities from Morro Bay down through Surf and Lompoc will see the marine layer providing natural air conditioning, keeping afternoon highs in the comfortable 70s. However, our inland valleys, including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and the Santa Ynez Valley, will experience more significant warming with temperatures climbing into the 80s and some 90s.

Those planning outdoor activities should consider timing them for early morning or evening hours, stay well-hydrated, and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Mid-Week Transition: A coastal trough developing over the eastern Pacific will begin influencing our weather pattern by Wednesday, initiating a cooling trend that becomes more pronounced on Thursday. This system will strengthen onshore flow, allowing the marine layer to push further inland into our coastal valleys and potentially reach the lower elevations of both the Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez Mountains.

Weekend Outlook: Friday through the weekend brings a dramatic shift as the coastal trough deepens, producing strong westerly to southwesterly flow across Central California. This pattern will drop temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

Morning drizzle becomes increasingly likely within the marine layer, particularly for areas near the coast and in our typically fog-prone valleys like the Salinas Valley extension into northern San Luis Obispo County.

Wind Concerns: The strengthening onshore flow will generate gusty northwest winds, particularly across interior Santa Barbara County and potentially reaching advisory levels. The strongest winds are expected on Friday, with particular attention needed for elevated areas of Los Padres National Forest, where fire weather concerns may develop above the marine layer influence.

Looking Ahead to Next Week: Confidence is increasing for a significant warming beginning early next week as strong high pressure builds across the southwestern United States. Temperatures will initially return to current levels by Tuesday, then climb well above normal through mid-week.

Below: The Beach Hazard Statement continues for all of Santa Barbara County beaches. Rip current risk remains high. High tide is during the evening hours.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim