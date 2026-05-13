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The marine layer with low clouds and areas of fog continues. Gusty this weekend

The marine layer with low clouds and areas of fog continues. Saturday and Sunday look windy with another trough digging into the west coast
The marine layer with low clouds and areas of fog continues. Gusty this weekend
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Posted

Good Tuesday evening, Central Coast!

CURRENTLY: The marine layer has significantly deepened over the past 24 hours, driving the cooling trend across our coastal valleys. Strong onshore flow and a robust inversion layer have kept low clouds stubborn throughout the day, particularly west of the Santa Lucia Mountains.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY: A weak upper-level trough passing overhead will push the marine layer even deeper. This will send today's cooling trend further inland across both counties, bringing temperatures back to near-normal for mid-May.

The deeper marine layer may produce spotty drizzle, especially in foothill areas. Wednesday will likely see slow clearing or no clearing at all of low clouds, with a possible reverse-clearing pattern in which coastal areas clear before the valleys and foothills.

WIND CONCERNS: Breezy northwest to southwest winds are expected each afternoon through evening. Southwestern Santa Barbara County faces a higher wind threat on Wednesday evening and again Friday afternoon.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY OUTLOOK: Weak ridging will build into the region, shrinking the marine layer closer to the coast and initiating warming trends. However, temperatures will remain cool for many areas.

WEEKEND WEATHER PATTERN: A sharp May trough approaches Saturday. Current models suggest an inland track that would bring near-normal temperatures but gusty winds Saturday and Sunday. There's potential for offshore wind development with notable warming and drying trends into Monday.

Below: A snapshot of Saturday afternoon and evening, when it looks windy as a strong trough digs into the west coast.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

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