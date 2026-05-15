I hope you are having a nice Friday, Central Coast!

Central Coast Weekend Weather Forecast for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties

This weekend: Cooler temperatures with strong winds and lots of sunshine

A marine layer extending up to 3,000 feet will keep temperatures on the cooler side through the weekend across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. The most significant weather story will be powerful northwest winds affecting the Central Coast on into the Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and the Los Padres National Forest.

Wind Forecast Details:

Saturday, 3 pm until 9 pm with stronger gusts: Warning-level wind gusts up to 60 mph possible in the Mountains and gusts 35+ along the Central Coast

Weekend Overall: Advisory-level gusts of 35+ mph expected along the Central Coast Saturday afternoon and evening, and still windy Sunday afternoon

Wind Advisory for the Central Coast from 3 pm until 9 pm Saturday, and a High Wind Warning for the mountains during the same time period

High Surf Advisory along the Central Coast all weekend, where northwest-facing beaches could see 10 to 15-foot waves. Gale Warnings are also in effect

Marine Conditions: Hazardous seas will impact coastal waters over the next several days, with offshore areas potentially experiencing gusts up to 50 knots (57 mph).

Temperature Outlook: Weekend temperatures will remain below normal due to the deep marine inversion and cooler air mass moving through the region. The marine layer will be most extensive west of the mountains in both counties.

Looking Ahead - Monday Through Thursday: A warming trend begins Monday and continues through the week as high pressure builds. Marine layer stratus will be possible each morning, but overall dry conditions will persist with mostly clear skies away from the immediate coast.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast! The KSBY weather team will keep you posted on the wind all weekend!

-Meteorologist Jim Castillo

