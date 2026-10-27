Tides about 1 to 1.5 feet above typical astronomical projections, cool mornings

Here is your Central Coast forecast from Meteorologist Jim Castillo for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties

Coastal Flood Advisory through Thursday: High tides could produce moderate coastal flooding along Central and South Coast beaches. The full moon, Kelvin wave, and El Niño are combining to push tides about 1 to 1.5 feet above typical astronomical projections.

Wednesday: More widespread morning low clouds, with some beaches possibly staying mostly cloudy.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs mainly in the 60s.

Friday: Cool and mostly cloudy with a slim chance for a few brief, light showers.

Weekend rainfall amounts and timing remain scattered and mostly light, not a washout, with current trends favoring the most moisture south of Point Conception. Some showers remain around for Halloween night into the overnight. Lots of dry time Saturday and Sunday. Also lots of clouds.

Right now, .10" to .30" is looking like the Halloween weekend rainfall totals. The amounts over a quarter of an inch will be more likely around Santa Barbara.

An active Pacific pattern could continue into November.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

