Good Tuesday evening, Central Coast!

Central Coast Weather Update: San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties' rainfall totals below as of Tuesday evening.

Here's a look at the rainfall totals, click here!

For our interactive doppler weather radar at KSBY NBC 6, click here!

Tonight: Unsettled conditions will persist through this evening as a weakening weather system moves through our viewing area. Scattered showers and isolated downpours are expected to continue, particularly across northern Santa Barbara County and throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Any storms that have developed produce brief heavy downpours with rainfall rates of a quarter to half inch per hour, gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour, and cloud-to-ground lightning. We have had a few special marine warnings along the coast. After this evening, the weather calms down.

Wind Concerns: Current gusty southwest winds will diminish this evening. There may be new wind advisories on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for southern Santa Barbara County. Winds will calm by Friday, but expect breezy conditions to return during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Temperature Trend: As the low-pressure system departs, we'll see gradual warming of 4 to 8 degrees through Friday, bringing us closer to seasonal averages.

Weekend Outlook: Another weak storm system approaches for the weekend, bringing temperatures back down into the 60s. There's a 30 to 50 percent chance of mainly light rain, focused on the foothills and interior areas, including our mountain regions. This system is coming from the southwest and appears weak, so significant wind issues are not expected.

Mountain Areas: The Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest areas in both counties will see similar shower activity, with slightly higher chances in the higher elevations due to orographic lifting.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim