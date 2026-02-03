Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Very warm afternoons through Thursday with well above average high temperatures

Mostly sunny through Wednesday, then clouds increase Thursday with some rain chances by Monday
Surfer Heading Out For One More Sunset Ride, San Luis Obispo County, California
Posted

Good evening, Central Coast!

Expect mostly sunny conditions through Wednesday, then clouds increase on Thursday, and the high will still be near 80 degrees. A cool down begins on Friday, then some rain chances by early next week.

Very warm afternoons are in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday, with many areas reaching the 80s.

With the very warm temperatures, many people may decide to head to the beaches. There is a High Surf Advisory for mainly our west and northwest-facing beaches until 9 am Tuesday. The rip current risk is high, and there may be a few sneaker waves that could catch many off guard, so use caution when walking on the beaches or watching the larger surf. There is a Small Craft Advisory for the Central Coast until 9 pm for San Luis Obispo County and until 2 am for Santa Barbara County.

After Thursday, we are forecasting a cool-down, but still high temperatures slightly above normal until Monday, when we cool into the mid 60s and may introduce a chance of rain showers.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

