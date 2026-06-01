Warm & dry conditions will continue Monday, with a chance of advisory-level winds midweek for interior regions

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Tonight, another round of Sundowner winds is expected. The chance of a Wind Advisory being issued is small, but can't be ruled out entirely. The Gaviota Coast could experience gusts that reach up to 45 mph. On Monday, temperatures will continue to trend warmer. Here is a look at some of the temperatures you can expect for tomorrow.

Interior valleys will continue to trend much warmer compared to coastal valleys and beaches.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina