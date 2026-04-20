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Warm daytime temperatures on Monday, followed by a chance of rain overnight

We'll start Monday dry, with temperatures in the 70s. Tuesday there is a chance of light to moderate rain. Here is your full forecast!
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Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

This Sunday was warm with mostly clear skies. Monday will start that way, but it will be a transitional sort of day. Before I talk about what you can expect, here is a look at some of the temperatures you can expect.

Monday night into Tuesday, there is a chance we could get some light to moderate rain. Here is what one of our models is showing on Tuesday at 9:00 AM.

These are the projected rain totals. This storm will be brief and not long-lasting. There is also a chance for thunderstorms in some areas.

Here is a look at our seven-day forecast!

Have a great evening!

—Leslie Molina

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