Warm last day of summer, possible rain to kick off fall season

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

I hope you all have been enjoying the last day of summer. This has been a warm weekend, and you can expect similar temperatures on Monday to kick off the start of the fall season.

Paso Robles will observe temperatures in the upper 90s! Coastal valleys will be cooler but still run quite hot in the low 80s. Expect to see a change in the dry and warm conditions as we head into Monday night.

Starting next week, a low-pressure system will arrive in our region. This system will bring in monsoonal moisture, which will begin to grow Monday evening into Tuesday. This means there is a chance that portions of the Central Coast will experience rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This rain will most likely not be widespread and will be limited to specific areas. Coastal and beach communities could see some rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, with inland valleys possibly experiencing similar weather on Wednesday. Overall, the weather for both the coast and inland areas will be hot and muggy. The beaches will be quite cloudy but cooler compared to other regions.

This rain is expected to leave by the latter part of the week. The seven-day forecast shows that temperatures will remain in the 80s for Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo will be in the 70s.

Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will experience temperatures in the 70s for the second half of the week.

Happy pumpkin spice season, Central Coast!