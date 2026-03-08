Warm Sunday, slight cool down for the start of the work week, with a return to the 80s by Thursday

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Today's temperatures were pleasant and will continue on Sunday. We're experiencing perfect beach weather! Here is a look at Sunday's temperatures.

Although Sunday will be quite warm, we will cool down slightly on Monday and Tuesday. A low-pressure system will get slightly stronger but will eventually leave our region by mid-week. That ridge of high pressure will overtake it, which means we'll experience a warm up by the second half of next week.

Here is a look at our seven-day forecast! Overall, the next seven days look to be dry with pleasant conditions.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina