Warm Sunday, slight cool down for the start of the work week, with a return to the 80s by Thursday

This weekend is a warm one! Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Monday and Tuesday, but will still be pleasant. Starting Wednesday, we will warm up again. Here is your full forecast!
Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Today's temperatures were pleasant and will continue on Sunday. We're experiencing perfect beach weather! Here is a look at Sunday's temperatures.

Although Sunday will be quite warm, we will cool down slightly on Monday and Tuesday. A low-pressure system will get slightly stronger but will eventually leave our region by mid-week. That ridge of high pressure will overtake it, which means we'll experience a warm up by the second half of next week.

Here is a look at our seven-day forecast! Overall, the next seven days look to be dry with pleasant conditions.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina

