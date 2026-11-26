Happy Wednesday, Central Coast!

A powerful swell brought us some historic tides and big waves! Thursday morning will be more of the same. This large swell will bring large surf to the area and will combine with high tides, which could cause coastal flooding. By the afternoon, several of the warnings and advisories issued ahead of these marine conditions will end.

Temperatures, on the other hand, will be ideal for Thanksgiving Day!

We will stay warm and dry through the weekend. Temperatures take a slight tumble starting Sunday, and rain chances show up for next week.

Goodnight!

— Leslie Molina